RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,311 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Ingredion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 771,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. iA Financial set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Ingredion stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

