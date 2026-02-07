Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Brambles Price Performance

Brambles stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. Brambles has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) is a global supply-chain logistics company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for its pooled pallet and reusable packaging services. The company operates the CHEP brand for pallets and larger load-carrier solutions and the IFCO brand for reusable plastic crates, offering customers standardized, shared assets that move goods through retail, grocery, manufacturing and other supply chains.

Brambles’ core activities include the management, distribution and maintenance of pooled pallets, crates and containers; repair and refurbishment services; and logistics support such as asset tracking and inventory management.

