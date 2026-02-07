Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target (down from $204.00) on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Texas Capital downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. B.Riley Securit downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock opened at $206.39 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $253.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.59.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $526.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $6,309,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 770,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,044,314.62. The trade was a 4.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gorzynski purchased 38,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,271,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 644,025 shares in the company, valued at $121,398,712.50. The trade was a 6.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 98,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,994,174. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 361.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 146.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 48.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.