Emily Leproust Sells 5,001 Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily Leproust sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,946.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 869,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,552.96. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Twist Bioscience Stock Up 4.5%
TWST stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.78.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Twist Bioscience this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance and commentary pointed to stronger demand from AI-related customers, suggesting improving end‑market traction (though reporters flagged execution risk). Twist Bioscience Guidance Lift Puts AI Demand And Risks In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: At least one analyst raised the price target sharply (20% boost to $48.35), signaling increased sell‑side bullishness that can support further upside and institutional interest. TWST price target increased by 20%
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are reassessing valuation after the recent run‑up — useful for investors deciding whether the rally already embeds the guidance improvement or leaves room for more upside. Assessing Twist Bioscience Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Emily Leproust sold 5,001 shares at an average ~$46.58 (≈0.57% reduction); insider sales by the CEO can raise short‑term concern about insider conviction even if they are for diversification or routine tax/liquidity reasons. CEO sale filing
- Negative Sentiment: Other senior insiders sold this week (CAO Robert Werner sold 7,000 shares — a meaningful ~10.65% reduction in one filing — plus additional smaller sales; SVP Paula Green and insider Dennis Cho also sold). The cluster of senior‑level sales increases perceived insider pressure despite the positive guidance. CAO sale filing SVP sale filing Insider sale filing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.
View Our Latest Report on TWST
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.
At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.