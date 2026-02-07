Emily Leproust Sells 5,001 Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily Leproust sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,946.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 869,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,552.96. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 4.5%

TWST stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience News Summary

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Twist Bioscience this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

View Our Latest Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.