RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $291.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore from $283.00 to $291.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNR. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $277.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.33.

Shares of RNR opened at $301.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.06. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $310.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.59 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total value of $1,528,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,782.25. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $15,289,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

