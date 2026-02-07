Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 147490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astellas Pharma has an average rating of “Hold”.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

