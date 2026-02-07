Insider Selling: Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $176,465.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $176,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,795,180.35. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Diodes Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.66. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Diodes had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DIOD. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diodes

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $7,393,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 51.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diodes by 141.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.