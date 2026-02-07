Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.6680, with a volume of 3936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5,565.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow. DSTL was launched on Oct 24, 2018 and is managed by Distillate.

