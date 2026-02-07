Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.6360.

Keppel Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore‐headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed‐use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

