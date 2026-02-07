SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 481,408 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 682,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,156,000 after purchasing an additional 281,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,638,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,218,000 after purchasing an additional 268,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 179,029 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 428,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $125.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.