Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anterix from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Anterix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEX

Anterix Stock Up 9.3%

Anterix stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Anterix has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $531.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.51. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 1,614.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anterix will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $138,303.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,621.62. This represents a 32.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott A. Lang bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $25,067.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,498.60. This trade represents a 16.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Anterix by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 240,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Anterix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 422,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 52.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Anterix by 51.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 286,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 97,601 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 374,815.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 74,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix, Inc is a specialized telecommunications company focused on delivering private broadband networks for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries. The company owns and operates dedicated 900 MHz spectrum that enables reliable, secure and high-performance wireless communications to support grid modernization, smart metering, distribution automation and other mission-critical applications. By leveraging this spectrum, Anterix helps electric, water and gas utilities deploy advanced communications capabilities to enhance operational efficiency and resiliency.

At the core of Anterix’s offering is its licensed 900 MHz spectrum, which provides superior propagation characteristics compared with unlicensed options and allows for cost-effective coverage over expansive service territories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.