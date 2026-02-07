Insider Selling: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Insider Sells $296,550.00 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) insider Mary Clara Capel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $296,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,924. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Clara Capel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, January 30th, Mary Clara Capel sold 2,642 shares of First Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $152,575.50.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Mary Clara Capel sold 2,500 shares of First Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $143,150.00.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FBNC stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.90. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $62.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 726,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial raised First Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Bancorp

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its core offerings include business lending, treasury and cash management, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and consumer deposit products. Through its subsidiary, First Bank provides online and branch-based banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and digital banking tools designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- to mid-sized businesses, and professional institutions.

The company maintains a network of full-service banking centers and loan production offices across North Carolina and South Carolina, with a focus on markets in the Piedmont, Sandhills and coastal regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.