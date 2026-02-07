JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $12.50

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Two Harbors Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NYSE TWO opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investments has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($15.44) million. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.81%.

In other Two Harbors Investments news, CFO William Dellal sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $81,075.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,882.32. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alecia Hanson sold 10,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $122,862.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,736.08. The trade was a 19.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 129,389 shares of company stock worth $1,483,046 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

