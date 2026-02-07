Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Aletheia Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $307.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.11. Celestica has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $363.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Celestica news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $24,786,526.05. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 178.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Celestica by 61.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Celestica by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

