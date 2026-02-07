David Andrew Ahlquist Sells 10,000 Shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) CAO David Andrew Ahlquist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,064.70. This represents a 51.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EBC opened at $21.89 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

EBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54,664 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 432,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 789.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 545,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 484,277 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Eastern Bank, one of the oldest and largest mutual banks in the United States. Founded in 1818 as Salem Savings Bank and later rebranded as Eastern Bank in 1989, the company preserved its mutual ownership structure for more than two centuries. In March 2020, it completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EBC, while continuing to emphasize its community-focused heritage.

Through its primary subsidiary, Eastern Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products.

