Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.7030, with a volume of 74422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Titan International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Titan International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet/metrics provide a cushion — Titan’s reported liquidity and leverage (current ratio ~2.28, quick ratio ~1.25, debt/equity ~0.97) and recent revenue beats give investors some confidence that the company can weather short‑term earnings weakness.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TWI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Titan International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $708.57 million, a P/E ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.74 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the period. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

