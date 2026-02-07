New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 20,010 iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.6%
IWM stock opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
