Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 142,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $223.50 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.41.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $270 and kept an “overweight” call, signaling institutional analyst conviction that AbbVie has double‑digit upside from current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company forecasts for full‑year 2026 profit came in above estimates, driven by strong sales of newer immunology drugs (Skyrizi, Rinvoq), supporting the case for continued top‑line and earnings growth. Read More.

Company forecasts for full‑year 2026 profit came in above estimates, driven by strong sales of newer immunology drugs (Skyrizi, Rinvoq), supporting the case for continued top‑line and earnings growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and some analysts view the post‑earnings pullback as a buying opportunity, pointing to institutional accumulation, durable cash flow, and a strong dividend as anchors for medium‑term returns. Read More.

Market commentary and some analysts view the post‑earnings pullback as a buying opportunity, pointing to institutional accumulation, durable cash flow, and a strong dividend as anchors for medium‑term returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New real‑world Rinvoq data from Japan bolsters the drug’s addressable market for ankylosing spondylitis and reinforces growth prospects for AbbVie’s immunology franchise. Read More.

New real‑world Rinvoq data from Japan bolsters the drug’s addressable market for ankylosing spondylitis and reinforces growth prospects for AbbVie’s immunology franchise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management framed the earnings call around “new growth engines” — Skyrizi/Rinvoq and other launches taking the lead in driving growth, which supports the long‑term story but doesn’t eliminate near‑term volatility. Read More.

Management framed the earnings call around “new growth engines” — Skyrizi/Rinvoq and other launches taking the lead in driving growth, which supports the long‑term story but doesn’t eliminate near‑term volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results beat on revenue and showed strong margin/earnings leverage, confirming product momentum even as some segments face headwinds. Read More.

Q4 results beat on revenue and showed strong margin/earnings leverage, confirming product momentum even as some segments face headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Shares initially gapped down after the print as investors focused on a softer-than‑expected Q1 EPS and revenue outlook despite the quarter’s beats — a classic near‑term reaction to guidance misses. Read More.

Shares initially gapped down after the print as investors focused on a softer-than‑expected Q1 EPS and revenue outlook despite the quarter’s beats — a classic near‑term reaction to guidance misses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie set Q1 2026 EPS guidance at $2.97–$3.01 (vs. ~3.11 consensus) and gave revenue guidance below the street, creating short‑term uncertainty about the cadence of 2026 growth. Read More.

AbbVie set Q1 2026 EPS guidance at $2.97–$3.01 (vs. ~3.11 consensus) and gave revenue guidance below the street, creating short‑term uncertainty about the cadence of 2026 growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader coverage highlighted investor “angst” and a bifurcated reaction — bullish on medium‑term fundamentals but worried about near‑term comps and valuation — keeping volatility elevated. Read More.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

