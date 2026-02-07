Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.77 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 20,141.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 93,256 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rambus worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 22,321.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.53. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $135.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rambus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Rambus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore cut their target price on Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 4,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $447,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,641.32. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

