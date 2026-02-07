Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 119364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,911,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,569,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 479,262 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,541.4% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 347,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 339,966 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,859,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 653,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,214 shares during the period.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

