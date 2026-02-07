Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 119364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.
The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
