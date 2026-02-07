New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 45.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $5,018,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 273,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,509,470.04. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of OSIS opened at $271.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.40 and a 12 month high of $294.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.87 and its 200-day moving average is $252.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

