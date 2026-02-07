Lawrence Hilsheimer Acquires 6,705 Shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence Hilsheimer purchased 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.18 per share, for a total transaction of $611,361.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,912,190.88. This trade represents a 3.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greif Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE GEF opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $75.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The business had revenue of $994.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 899,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Greif by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 23,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Greif

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

