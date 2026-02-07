Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,029 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises about 4.0% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 102.3% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $196.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $296.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.64.

View Our Latest Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.