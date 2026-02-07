Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Insider Sells $1,069,872.00 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) insider Colin Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $361.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $379.65.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.