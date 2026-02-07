Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,665 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,360,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,070,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,113,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,202,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,697,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $242.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $243.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

