Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 71,431 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,431 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Textron were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 191.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Textron by 155.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Textron Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Textron stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.22%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.