Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 77,421 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,421 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Stag Industrial worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. iA Financial set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

