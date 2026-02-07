New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries $LCII

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 563.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,037 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of LCI Industries worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 226.5% in the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 424.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,914,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCII stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $155.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

