Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $805,898.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 283,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,818,229.70. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65.

On Monday, February 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $892,206.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $913,284.75.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.44, for a total value of $1,038,147.60.

On Monday, January 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,568.45.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $966,633.15.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $905,926.35.

On Friday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $926,085.30.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $1,024,503.90.

On Monday, January 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,904.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $94.72 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $92.32 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.55, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Atlassian Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Q2 beat — Atlassian reported $1.22 EPS vs. $1.12 expected and revenue of $1.59B (vs. $1.54B est.), with revenue up ~23% y/y, a near-term fundamental positive for growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Atlassian Raises Annual Revenue Forecast (Reuters)

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, citing resilient enterprise spending and accelerating AI adoption — supports the company’s multi-quarter revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Seeking Alpha: Growth Target

Company targets 20%+ annual revenue growth through FY27 and cites record cloud revenue and AI integrations — a constructive strategic signal if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders.

Unusual options activity — a spike to ~14,021 calls purchased (≈51% above normal), which can indicate tactical bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Benzinga: Analyst Target Changes

Analysts trimmed price targets but kept favorable ratings (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, BTIG among others) — reduces near-term implied upside but preserves buy/overweight bias. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling — directors/co‑founders disclosed multiple recent sales (7,665 shares each), a visible negative for investor sentiment and a factor pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald Target Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald and some other brokers cut price targets sharply (e.g., Cantor to $146), and sector-wide AI fears are amplifying downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes shares dipped despite the beat as investors worry cloud growth may slow and AI competition/feature rollouts elsewhere increase volatility. Investing.com: Shares Dip

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,541,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,281,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,431,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,132,000 after buying an additional 316,276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,990,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,328 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,950,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,787 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

