NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) and W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Critical Review

W2 Energy (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

W2 Energy has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W2 Energy and NET Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W2 Energy $23.81 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A NET Power $250,000.00 1,910.40 -$49.19 million ($7.65) -0.28

W2 Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of W2 Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares W2 Energy and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W2 Energy N/A N/A N/A NET Power N/A 53.08% 16.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for W2 Energy and NET Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W2 Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 NET Power 1 1 1 0 2.00

NET Power has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.79%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than W2 Energy.

Summary

NET Power beats W2 Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W2 Energy

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

