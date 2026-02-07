BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,940,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,222,000 after acquiring an additional 101,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,064,718,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $5,564,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $362.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.92 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.12 and a 200-day moving average of $474.29.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

