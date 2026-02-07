Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $22.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.60 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $484.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, SVP Timothy J. Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $27,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,636.20. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $96,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,334.82. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,878 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 775,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 125,620 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,779,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 935,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 197,940 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

