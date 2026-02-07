ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.6667.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProPetro by 70.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients’ development targets across unconventional plays.

The company’s core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

