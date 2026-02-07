Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) CEO Sells $902,056.32 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Schreiber sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $902,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,514,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,988,751.04. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lemonade Trading Up 8.1%

LMND opened at $74.00 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 30.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,506,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,685,000 after buying an additional 825,522 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,254,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,145,000 after acquiring an additional 513,424 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 581,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after acquiring an additional 456,571 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 575,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 289,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lemonade in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on Lemonade and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc (NYSE: LMND) is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company’s product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

