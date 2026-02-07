Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,735 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Unum Group worth $27,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,350.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $572,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,578.66. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,090. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price target on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore set a $103.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $74.67 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Key Headlines Impacting Unum Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.