Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $89,000 Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. $CCO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439,038 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 211,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 106.8% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.32.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

