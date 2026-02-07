Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.33 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $29,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $254,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.05.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.24.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

