IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Cerus Corporation $CERS

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 232,218 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.31% of Cerus worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Cerus by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cerus by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Cerus Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $422.60 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

