Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hoya Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.89 and last traded at $175.9570, with a volume of 24601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.86.

Hoya Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Hoya had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hoya Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hoya

Hoya Corporation (OTCMKTS: HOCPY) is a Tokyo-based global manufacturer and supplier of optical products and related technologies. The company designs, produces and sells a broad range of optical materials and finished optics for consumer, industrial and healthcare markets, serving customers across Asia, Europe, the Americas and other regions worldwide.

Hoya’s product portfolio includes ophthalmic lenses and related vision-care products for eyeglasses, optical glass and lens blanks, and precision optical components used by original equipment manufacturers.

