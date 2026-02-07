Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 105.89%.The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is a developer of solar-powered infrastructure solutions designed to support the transition to clean energy and electric transportation. Headquartered in California, the company specializes in producing off-grid EV charging units, solar canopy systems and energy storage solutions that can be rapidly deployed in urban, rural and remote environments. By integrating photovoltaic panels with battery storage and charging hardware, Beam Global’s products aim to reduce reliance on grid power and lower carbon emissions at charging locations.

The company’s flagship product, EV ARC, is a standalone, solar-powered electric vehicle fast-charging kiosk that requires no construction, trenching or utility upgrades.

