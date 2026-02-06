Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $192.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.84. The stock has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.28 and a 12 month high of $333.82.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $340.00 price target on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. This trade represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

