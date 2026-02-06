Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $304.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $317.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:IBM opened at $292.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.53.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

