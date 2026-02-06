Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND is Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.4% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $196.91 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.58 and a 12-month high of $212.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.77. The company has a current ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $86.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 19.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 123.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.31, for a total value of $339,711.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,085.66. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $91,489.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,765.17. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,205 shares of company stock worth $611,192. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.

