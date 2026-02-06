Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$10.11, with a volume of 131896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.08.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.07.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of C$358.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.648374 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp is a Canadian-based company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves in South America. It operates in five segments: Colombia, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia; Peru; Ecuador & others, which includes all upstream business activities of exploration in Ecuador, the corporate office in Canada, and non-operating entities that have been aggregated; Guyana segment includes all offshore upstream business activities; and Midstream segment includes company’s investments in pipelines, storage, port, and other facilities relating to the distribution and exportation of crude oil products in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.