Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 319.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Saia were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $226,770,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,230,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 414,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,595,000 after buying an additional 32,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $103,599,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $322.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Saia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Saia from $365.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.35.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $404.74 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $538.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.44 and a 200-day moving average of $312.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps bought 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $277.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,147.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $514,115.20. This trade represents a 29.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

