Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0683 per share on Monday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 354.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This is a 2.7% increase from Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $100.60.

About Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF

The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation. MMKT was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by Texas Capital.

