Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fortuna Mining (FSM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortuna Mining (NYSE: FSM) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2026 – Fortuna Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/3/2026 – Fortuna Mining was upgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2026 – Fortuna Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Fortuna Mining had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

12/29/2025 – Fortuna Mining had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Fortuna Mining was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2025 – Fortuna Mining had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Fortuna Mining had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Fortuna Mining was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/8/2025 – Fortuna Mining had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Silver Mines Inc and changed its name to Fortuna Mining Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Mining Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Mining Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.