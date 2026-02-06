iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Position Increased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 36.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

