Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,654. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 101.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

