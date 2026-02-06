Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Metro Bank Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) is a United Kingdom–based retail and commercial bank that serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and commercial clients across England. Since its launch in 2010, Metro Bank has differentiated itself through extended branch hours, pet-friendly stores, and digital account opening services. The bank’s network includes full-service branches in major urban centers, supported by online and mobile banking platforms designed to deliver a seamless customer experience.

The company’s core product suite spans personal and business current accounts, savings accounts, residential and commercial mortgages, unsecured loans, and asset finance.

